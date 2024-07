Corporate Deal

Squire Patton Boggs has guided education recruitment specialist Operam Education Group in connection with its acquisition of education recruitment agency Horizon Teachers. Financial terms were not disclosed. Manchester, United Kingdom-based Operam Education was advised by Squire Patton Boggs partners Paul Mann and Mae Salem. Counsel information for Horizon Teachers, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Business Services

July 05, 2024, 2:33 PM