Sentinel Midstream and ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. announced the formation of a joint venture on Friday in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. The joint venture, called Enercoast Midstream Louisiana, will provide pipeline connectivity between crude oil terminals in St. James and Anchorage, Louisiana. Dallas-based Sentinel Midstream turned to a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Archie Fallon. ExxonMobil, based in Spring, Texas, was represented by Troutman Pepper.

December 04, 2023, 11:09 AM

