Corporate Deal

Banca di Credito Peloritano and Tyche have announced plans to merge. Bologna, Italy-based Banca di Credito was advised by Hogan Lovells partners Paola Barometro and Patrizio Messina. Financial terms were not disclosed. Counsel information for Delaware-based Tyche was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

July 08, 2024, 2:18 PM