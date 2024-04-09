Corporate Deal

CoreRx announced that it has completed its acquisition of Societal CDMO, a contract development and manufacturing company of small molecule therapeutics, in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter; Ropes & Gray; and Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan. Financial terms were not disclosed. Clearwater, Florida-based CoreRx was advised by Smith Anderson and Ropes & Gray. Societal CDMO, which is based in Gainesville, Georgia, was represented by a Goodwin Procter team.

April 09, 2024, 12:51 PM

