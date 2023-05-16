Corporate Deal

Industrial gas supplier Global Hydrogen Energy LLC is going public via SPAC merger with Dune Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Global Hydrogen will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction enterprise value of approximately $112 million. The transaction, announced May 15, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Global Hydrogen, which is based in New York, was represented by Alston & Bird. The blank check company was advised by Winston & Strawn and by a Sidley Austin team led by partner Michael Heinz.

