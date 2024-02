Corporate Deal

Guess? Inc. and WHP Global have agreed to acquire fashion brand rag & bone. Los Angeles-based Guess was advised by O'Melveny & Myers. WHP was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland team was led by corporate partners Keri Schick Norton, Michael Chung and Hamed Meshk. New York-based rag & bone was represented by Katten Muchin Rosenman and Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 20, 2024, 11:34 AM

