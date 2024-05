Corporate Deal

Tailwind Capital has placed an investment in technical engineering services provider GrayMatter. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Tailwind Capital was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Ethan Goldman, Adam Kaminsky, John Perry, Darren Schweiger and Pritesh Shah. Counsel information for GrayMatter, which is based in Pittsburgh, was not immediately available.

Technology

May 07, 2024, 10:20 AM

