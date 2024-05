Corporate Deal

Fundare Resources announced that it has entered into a $250 million credit facility with Valor Upstream Credit Partners and an upstream credit fund managed by Breakwall Capital. Fundare Resources was counseled by Davis Graham & Stubbs. Breakwall was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Caitlin Turner.

Energy

May 28, 2024, 10:30 AM

