Corporate Deal

Cybersecurity firm SIXGEN announced its acquisition of Secure Enterprise Engineering. Financial terms were not disclosed. This is SIXGEN’s first acquisition following Washington Harbour Partners’ investment in the company in Nov. 2023. Arlington, Virginia-based Washington Harbour was advised by Morrison & Foerster. Secure Enterprise, which is based in Hanover, Maryland, was represented by Davis Agnor Rapaport Skalny. Counsel information for SIXGEN, which is based in Annapolis, Maryland, was not immediately available.

Technology

July 03, 2024, 1:24 PM