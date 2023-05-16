Corporate Deal

Affiliates of Warburg Pincus have agreed to sell Wencor Group, an FAA approved aircraft replacement parts manufacturer, to HEICO for an aggregate $2.1 billion in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced May 15, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Warburg Pincus and Wencor were represented by Covington & Burling partner Scott Freling. Wencor was also guided by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team. HEICO, which is based in Hollywood, Florida, was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Akerman. The Akerman team includes partners William Arnhols, Jonathan Awner, Esther Moreno and Christina Russo.

