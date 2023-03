Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. and Gaw Capital Partners have agreed to acquire Hyatt Regency Tokyo. KKR was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partners Makiko Harunari, Ian Ho, Noritaka Kumamoto and Jonathan Stradling. Counsel information for Hyatt and Gaw Capital was not immediately available.

March 31, 2023, 11:38 AM

