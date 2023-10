Corporate Deal

Atlassian Corp., a provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has agreed to purchase Loom Inc. for $975 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 12, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. San Francisco-based Atlassian was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team led by partners Chris Moore and Benet O'Reilly. Counsel information for San Francisco-based Loom was not immediately available.

