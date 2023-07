Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Formentera Partners has secured $828.5 million after announcing the final close of its second fund, Formentera Partners Fund II LP. Stifel Financial Corp. wholly owned subsidiary, Eaton Partners, served as the exclusive placement agent for Formentera Partners. Austin, Texas-based Formentera was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Matt Nadworny and Ian Jelsma. Counsel information for Eaton Partners, based in New York, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

July 11, 2023, 9:15 AM

nature of claim: /