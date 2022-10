Corporate Deal

Plant-based food producer SunOpta Inc. has sold its sunflower business to Pacific Avenue Capital Partners for $16 million, subject to post-closing adjustments. The transaction closed on Oct. 11, 2022. Edina, Minnesota-based SunOpta was advised by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. Pacific Avenue, which is based in Hermosa Beach, California, was advised by a Honigman LLP team.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 14, 2022, 8:08 AM