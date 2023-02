Corporate Deal

Petronas has agreed to sell its majority stake in Engen to Vivo Energy. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Vivo Energy was advised by Werksmans Attorneys and a Latham & Watkins team led by London-based corporate partners Simon Tysoe and Hector Sants. Counsel information for Petronas, which is based in Malaysia, was not immediately available.

Energy

February 10, 2023, 8:51 AM