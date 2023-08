Corporate Deal

Homebuilder Skyline Champion Corp. has agreed make a 185 million Canadian dollar ($137 million) equity investment in ECN Capital Corp., which originates, manages and advises on consumer and commercial loans. Troy, Michigan-based Skyline Champion was advised by King & Spalding and McCarthy Tetrault. ECN Capital Corp., which is based in Toronto, was represented by Blake, Cassels & Graydon; Cravath, Swaine & Moore and McGlinchey Stafford.

August 15, 2023, 12:32 PM

