Global shipping company Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. have agreed to an all-stock merger, valuing the combined companies at approximately $2.1 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 11, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Marousi, Greece-based Star Bulk was advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners O. Keith Hallam III and Jin-Kyu Baek. Eagle Bulk, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, was counseled by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

December 12, 2023, 10:42 AM

