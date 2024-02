Corporate Deal

Willkie Farr & Gallagher has advised Goldman Sachs Group and RBC Capital Markets in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $625 million. The issuance was announced Feb. 28 by Wayne, Pennsylvania-based mortgage insurance company Radian Group. Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath represented Radian. The notes come due 2029.

February 29, 2024, 9:06 AM

