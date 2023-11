Corporate Deal

Altamont Capital Partners has placed a $250 million investment in hybrid insurer Hadron Specialty. Alpharetta, Georgia-based Hadron Specialty was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Scott Pollock, Tony Ribaudo and Ryan Scofield. Counsel information for Altamont Capital, which is based in Palo Alto, California, was not immediately available.

