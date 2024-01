Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis has guided Palo Alto, California-based HGGC in connection with its strategic investment in investment advisory firm True North Advisors. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Eva Mak and Noah Boyens. True North, which is based in Dallas, was advised by Alston & Bird.

January 26, 2024, 11:06 AM

