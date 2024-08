Corporate Deal

Insurance holding company Globe Life was counseled by McAfee & Taft in a debt offering valued at $450 million. Underwriters for the offering, including BofA Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, PNC Capital Markets, Regions Securities, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities, were counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk & Wardwell team included partner Alan Denenberg. The notes come due 2034.

Banking & Financial Services

August 27, 2024, 10:56 AM