General Atlantic has agreed to acquire Actis in a deal guided by Ashurst; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction, announced Jan. 16, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based General Atlantic was advised by Ashurst and a Paul Weiss team that included partners Matthew Abbott, Cullen Sinclair and Conrad van Loggerenberg. Actis, which is based in London, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Adrian Duncan, Amy Fox, Lee Morlock, Gal Shemer and Peter Vaglio.

January 17, 2024, 1:36 PM

