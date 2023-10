Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell advised the dealer counterparties, which included Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, in connection with accelerated share repurchase transactions entered into with RTX Corporation, pursuant to which RTX is repurchasing $10 billion of its common stock. The Davis Polk team was led by partners Mark DiFiore and Lucy Farr. Counsel information for Arlington, Virginia-based RTX was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

October 27, 2023, 11:05 AM

nature of claim: /