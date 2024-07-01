Corporate Deal

Alumis Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases, filed with the SEC on June 27 for a $210 million IPO. The San Francisco-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Cooley partners Dave Peinsipp, Kristin VanderPas and Lauren Creel. The underwriters, led by Cantor Fitzgerald and Morgan Stanley, were represented by Latham & Watkins partners Shayne Kennedy and Ross McAloon.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 01, 2024, 12:46 PM