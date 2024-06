Corporate Deal

American Express has agreed to acquire Tock, a restaurant reservation and event management company, from Squarespace for $400 million. New York-based American Express was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that included partners Jeannette Bander, Jameson Lloyd, Nader Mousavi, Stephen Salley and Mark Schenkel. Counsel information for Squarespace and Tock were not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

June 24, 2024, 11:07 AM

nature of claim: /