Corporate Deal

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has agreed to acquire fixed indexed annuities insurer American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. West Des Moines, Iowa-based American Equity was represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team. Counsel information for Brookfield Reinsurance was not immediately available.

Insurance

June 28, 2023, 8:20 AM

