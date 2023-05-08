Corporate Deal

EnfraGen LLC, a developer of specialized sustainable energy assets in Latin America, has agreed to acquire six assets in Panama and Costa Rica with a combined capacity of 188 megawatts of renewable energy from Grupo Argos subsidiary Celsia S.A., a Colombian electric company. EnfraGen was represented by Dentons and Paul Hastings. Celsia was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team that included partners Alejandro González Lazzeri and Paola Lozano.

Renewable Energy

May 08, 2023, 10:05 AM

