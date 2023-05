Corporate Deal

SPX Technologies has agreed to purchase ASPEQ Heating Group from Industrial Growth Partners for $418 million. Charlotte, North Carolina-based SPX Technologies was advised by K&L Gates. ASPEQ Heating was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Luke Guerra, Hamed Meshki and Evan Roberts.

May 03, 2023, 1:32 PM

