Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced that it has agreed to sell its logistics and supply chain management business to ASRC Federal for $350 million in cash. The transaction, announced March 23, is expected to close in the first half of SAIC’s fiscal year 2024. Reston, Virginia-based SAIC was advised by King & Spalding. ASRC Federal was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partners Saee Muzumdar and Christopher Lang.

March 24, 2023, 10:37 AM

