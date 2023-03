Corporate Deal

Hengeler Mueller counseled Citibank, Commerzbank, Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale and ING Bank in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 3 billion euros ($3.27 billion). The issuance was announced Mar. 16 by Walldorf, Germany-based software company SAP SE. The Hengeler Mueller team was led by partner Henning Hilke.

Technology

March 23, 2023, 9:34 AM

nature of claim: /