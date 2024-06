Corporate Deal

Nextracker, a global provider of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, has acquired Ojjo Inc. in an all-cash transaction for approximately $119 million. Fremont, California-based Nextracker was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team led by partner Michael Gilson. Counsel information for San Rafael, California-based Ojjo was not immediately available.

