Corporate Deal

Walgreens Boots Alliance has agreed to acquire the remaining minority stake in Shields Health Solutions for approximately $1.4 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 20, is expected to close by the end of 2022. Deerfield Beach, Illinois-based Walgreens is advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Chris Abbinante, Jonathan Blackburn, Matthew Johnson and Scott Pollock. Shields Health, which is based in Stoughton, Massachusetts, is represented by Ropes & Gray; Goodwin Procter and a K&L Gates team.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 21, 2022, 9:36 AM