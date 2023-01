Corporate Deal

Planet DDS, a cloud-based dental software provider backed by Aquiline Capital Partners and Level Equity, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cloud 9 software from private equity firm Accel-KKR. Financial terms were not disclosed. Newport Beach, California-based Planet DDS was advised by Goodwin Procter. Accel-KKR, which is based in Menlo Park, California, was represented by DLA Piper.

Technology

January 06, 2023, 7:56 AM