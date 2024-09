Corporate Deal

CVC Capital Partners' infrastructure fund manager CVC DIF has acquired CTC Moyson Airport Equipment from the Moyson family and S-P-S International from Strikwerda Investments and management. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Netherlands-based CVC DIF was advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partners Frederic Elens and Menno Verboom. Counsel information for CTC and S-P-S were not immediately available.

Investment Firms

September 18, 2024, 10:43 AM