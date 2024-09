Corporate Deal

Marubeni Corp. and Ozona CCS announced a joint venture agreement on Wednesday to pursue carbon capture and sequestration opportunities in the Eagleford Basin in South Texas. Tokyo-based Marubeni received counsel from a Latham & Watkins team led by partners JP Brisson, Justin T. Stolte and John Greer. Counsel information for Ozona CCS, which is based in San Antonio, was not immediately available.

Wholesalers

September 26, 2024, 12:09 PM