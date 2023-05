Corporate Deal

Akerman has counseled New York-based Maison Solutions Inc., a specialty grocery retailer, in a $12 million initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The Akerman team was led by partner Christina Russo. Davidoff Hutcher & Citron partner Elliot Lutzker represented the IPO's underwriters, led by Joseph Stone Capital LLC.

May 23, 2023, 8:49 AM

