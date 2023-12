Corporate Deal

Blackstone has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Sony Payment Services Inc., a Japanese payment service provider, from Sony Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Blackstone was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that included partners Makiko Harunari, Anthony King, Jonathan Lindabury and Etienne Renaudeau. Counsel information for Sony Bank was not immediately available.

Fintech

December 28, 2023, 3:06 PM

