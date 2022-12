Corporate Deal

IK Partners has agreed to sell tutoring platform Studienkreis GmbH to GoStudent, an EdTech company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Austria-based GoStudent is advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Carsten Berrar, Michael Rosenthal and Konstantin Technau. Counsel information for IK Partners, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Education

December 08, 2022, 10:47 AM