Corporate Deal

Equifax has agreed to acquire Brazil-based credit union Boa Vista Servicos for approximately $596 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 9, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Atlanta-based Equifax is advised by Hogan Lovells and Machado Meyer Advogados. The Hogan Lovells team is led by partner Keith Flaum. Counsel information for Boa Vista was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

February 15, 2023, 8:05 AM