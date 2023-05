Corporate Deal

Talen Energy Corp. was counseled by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and White & Case in a debt offering valued at $4.43 billion. Davis Polk & Wardwell advised the underwriters. The Davis Polk team included partners Damian Schaible and David Schiff. The ad hoc group of unsecured noteholders were counseled by Kirkland & Ellis. The notes come due 2030.

Energy

May 19, 2023, 8:53 AM

