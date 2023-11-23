Corporate Deal

Medical technology company Smith+Nephew plc has agreed to acquire CartiHeal Ltd., a developer of Agili-C, a sports medicine technology for cartilage regeneration in the knee, for a total consideration of up to $330 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 22, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Watford, United Kingdom-based Smith+Nephew was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partner Harold Birnbaum. Counsel information for CartiHeal, which is based in Kfar Saba, Israel, was not immediately available.

Health Care

November 23, 2023, 10:14 AM

