Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Lee Equity Partners have placed a majority investment in retirement plan recordkeeper PCS Retirement. New York-based Lee Equity was advised by Ropes & Gray. The Ropes & Gray team was led by private equity partner Scott Abramowitz. Counsel information for PCS Retirement, which is based in Philadelphia, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

March 06, 2024, 11:28 AM

