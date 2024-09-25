Corporate Deal

EQT Infrastructure IV and EQT Infrastructure V funds have agreed to sell a minority stake in data center capacity provider EdgeConneX to funds managed by Sixth Street. The transaction, announced Sept. 24, is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stockholm-based EQT was advised by a Simpson Thacher team led by partners Anthony King and Fred de Albuquerque. Sixth Street, which is based in San Francisco, was counseled by Debevoise & Plimpton. The Debevoise & Plimpton team was led by M&A partners Michael Diz and Emily Huang.

