Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners have placed a $1 billion equity investment in renewable energy owner and operator Invenergy Renewables Holdings LLC. Chicago-based Invenergy was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Tara Higgins and Chaim Theil. Counsel information for Blackstone, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

June 22, 2023, 11:06 AM

