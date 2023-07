Corporate Deal

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has agreed to acquire CorEvita, a clinical insights-focused data analytics firm, from alternative investment manager Audax Private Equity. The transaction, announced July 6, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Audax was represented by Ropes & Gray. Counsel information for Thermo Fisher, which is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

