Corporate Deal

DLP Bancshares Inc. announced that it has acquired Community State Bank in a deal guided by Ballard Spahr. Financial terms were not disclosed. St. Augustine, Florida-based DLP Bancshares was advised by a Ballard Spahr team including partner Scott Coleman. Counsel information for Community State Bank, based in Starke, Florida, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

September 20, 2022, 10:01 AM