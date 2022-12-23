Corporate Deal

Hengeler Mueller represented Munich-based biomethane trader Landwarme GmbH in a proceeding related to a Swedish aid scheme before the European General Court. The scheme, which grants aid for the usage of biogas for heating and as fuel was initially approved by the European Commission in June 2020. As a result of Landwarme's action, the European General Court has now annulled the European Commission's approval. The Hengeler Mueller team included partner Jan Bonhage.

Energy

December 23, 2022, 11:17 AM