DaVita has agreed to expand its international operations in Brazil and Colombia and enter the market in Chile and Ecuador. The deal, announced March 5, involves four separate acquisitions from Fresenius Medical Care for a total purchase price of $300 million. DaVita was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Sharon Flanagan and Aaron Rigby. Counsel information for Fresenius, which is based in Germany, was not immediately available.

March 06, 2024, 10:36 AM

