Corporate Deal

Bandwidth infrastructure company euNetworks was counseled by A&O Shearman in a debt issuance worth 1.26 billion euros ($1.35 billion). Latham & Watkins advised a syndicate of lenders on a sustainability-linked long-term financing for euNetworks. The team was led by partners Conrad Andersen and Seonaid Todisco.

Telecommunications

June 21, 2024, 9:23 AM

nature of claim: /