Corporate Deal

Linkers Industries Limited, a Malaysian manufacturer and supplier of wire/cable harnesses, filed with the SEC on May 28 to raise approximately $11 million in an initial public offering. The Sungai Petani, Malaysia-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Loeb & Loeb partner Lawrence Venick and Conyers Dill & Pearman. The underwriters, led by Revere Securities LLC, are represented by VCL Law LLP.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 29, 2024, 10:16 AM

nature of claim: /